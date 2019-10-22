Busted: Another torture home uncovered in Kaduna

By Nwafor Sunday

No fewer than eleven persons have been rescued at a religious centre in Zaria, Kaduna state, on Tuesday, Vanguard reports.

The home known as ‘Malam Aliyu Mai Adakan Salatul Fatih’ has eleven inmates mostly men and children who have been subdued to various inhumane treatment.

It took the intervention of some security operatives to uncover the place.

Recall that Nasir el-Rufai, the state’s governor had on Saturday led a team of policemen on an impromptu visit to Malam Niga’s rehabilitation Centre at Rigasa Community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state where one hundred and forty-seven men, women and children were rescued and taken into protective custody by the Kaduna State government.

Meanwhile this is the third time that the police in collaboration with the state government would be busting such centres in same Rigassa where over three hundred persons were rescued from different degrees of torture and chains one month ago.

Details later:

Vanguard