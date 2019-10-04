Businesswoman, Mairo Mohd Bala’s thriving venture

By Juliet Ebirim

With over eighteen years long history of excellence, Mairo Mohd Bala owned Kannike Kollection is miles ahead of competition in the fashion business in Abuja. Loved everywhere – from Abuja to Kaduna and even outside the shores of Nigeria. Kannike Kollection is Abuja’s go-to luxury shop for upwardly mobile class of Abuja fashionable men and women.

The business seed which was planted in the commercial city of Kaduna about two decades ago has grown in leaps and bounds, with branches all over major northern cities. Loved by men and women of all ages, Kannike Kollection’s products are synonymous with quality and luxury. It is no wonder the fashion outfit has turned into a mecca of sorts for men and women with class.

Kannike Kollection is owned by one of Nigeria’s shining lights in the entrepreneurial world, Mairo Mohd Bala, a graduate of Business Management from ATBU’s distance learning programme. The retired army general’s daughter has her hands in many juicy pies. Her Kannike Kollection is the parent company of Maum Worldwide, Fami Kollection’s.

Mairo Mohd Bala is from Mafa local government in Borno, the local government of the incumbent governor of Borno state. She is happily married with adorable kids.