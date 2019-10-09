Businessman in court for allegedly defrauding lover of N2.5m

A businessman, Daniel Hogan, 43, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding his lover of N2.5 million.

Hogan, who resides in Calabar, is charged with conspiracy, obtaining money under pretence and stealing, which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Adetutu Sanusi, told the court that Hogan collected N2.5 million from his girlfriend, Miss Lilian Ojeikere to pay for a spiritualist to pray for her to enable her travel abroad.

She also said that the defendant threatened to kill Ojeikere.

The prosecution alleged that Hogan stole the complainant’s Samsung A8 phone valued at N300,000.

Sanusi said that the defendant and other persons, who are at large, committed the offence on July 2, at Foursquare Church, Shasha, Lagos.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 285 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.C. Emeka-Okpara admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Emeka-Okpara adjourned the case until Oct. 30 for hearing. (NAN)

Vanguard