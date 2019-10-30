Burundi schoolgirl dies ‘after being brutally caned’

14-year-old schoolgirl, Chadia Nishimwe was brutally caned by a teacher on the neck and legs in a school in Burundi’s capital, Bujumbura.

The girl according to BBC died in class after which she was taken to the head teacher’s office.

Her father, Jean-Marie Misago told BBC the beating caused her to bleed from nose and ear.

“She just died in class after being cruelly beaten by her teacher. They dumped her at the head teacher’s office,” Mr Misago said.

The head teacher arranged to get Chadia to hospital – and he rushed there too, only to be told by the doctor that his child was already dead, Mr Misago said.

The BBC’s attempts to obtain comment from the education department and police have been unsuccessful.

Mr Misago said the incident happened on Tuesday, and he buried his daughter on the same day.

He had been told Chadia was caned for apparently breaking class rules. The school has reportedly said, “the child succumbed to an epileptic seizure after a caning of students who did not do a given assignment”.

Corporal punishment is illegal in Burundi.

Vanguard News Nigeria.