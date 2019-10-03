Bureau de change operator docked for allegedly defrauding businessman of N17.9m

The police on Thursday arraigned a bureau de change operator, Arinze Onwudiwe, in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly defrauding a businessman of N17.9 million.

Onwudiwe, 40, is charged with three counts of conspiracy, fraud and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Haruna told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at No.5, Ganiyat St., Monkey Village Maza-Maza, Lagos.

Haruna alleged that the defendant obtained N17.9 million from the complainant, Mr Chinonso Nnebedum, to provide the dollar equivalent.

He alleged that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314(1) provides 15 years imprisonment for obtaining under false pretences.

Magistrate A. A. Famobiwo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 5 for mention.

