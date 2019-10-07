By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Aftermath the killing of 9 soldiers of the Nigerian Army by Armed Bandits in Zamfara State the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has directed troops fighting bandits, marauders and other criminals in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto States to deal decisively with all criminal elements in their areas of operations.

General TY Buratai gave the charge while addressing the troops at the Headquarters 1 Brigade in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The COAS commended the troops for their commitment and professional disposition at sustaining and consolidating on the ongoing peace deal in the state and urged them to maintain aggressive posture against unrepentant bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

A statement by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations said Gen Buratai used the opportunity to reiterate the combat readiness and resolve of the Nigerian Army to protect the lives and property of all law abiding Nigerians.

“He further enjoined the troops to remain disciplined, committed, dedicated and absolutely loyal to constituted authority at all times.

General Buratai reiterated his charge to the troops to always adhere to the Nigerian Army’s extant Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct during operations and training exercises, as human rights violations by any personnel will never be condoned.

According to the COAS, “No officer or soldier should take laws into his/her hands, innocent civilians must be protected at all times, rights abuses will never be encouraged, condoned or go unpunished”.

He assured the troops of the commitment of the Army under his leadership to their welfare and that of their families.

He further informed the troops of the speedy completion of the numerous ongoing residential and office accommodations, water projects and provision of medical facilities in the newly established barracks in Gusau and others in the newly formed units and formations across the country.

While in Gusau, the COAS inspected ongoing projects in the barracks and visited wounded In action soldiers at the Federal Medical Centre Gusau.

The day before, on 6 October 2019 he visited the Zamfara State Governor Bello Mutawalle in Government House Gusau to thank him for the interventions in the Army Barracks Gusau where water and electrification projects are being executed by the state government.

vanguard