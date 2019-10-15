The Chief Missioner of NasruLhail- Fatih (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, has advised outgoing executive members of the society to build peaceful relationship among different tribes and faith in Nigeria.

Onike also urged public office holders, political and religious leaders, civil or public servants to always give an account of their stewardship.

He spoke on Tuesday in Lagos that the outgoing executive members should be part of the efforts to ensure that the society remains a living reference point in building peaceful relationship among tribes and faith.

“You should ensure that Muslims and people of other faith co-exist in harmony, breeding peaceful co-existence, promoting gender equity and be partners in nation-building,” Onike said.

He said that there “is no success if there is no succession”.

The cleric, quoting Umar Khatab, said, “take account of yourselves before you are taking to account, weigh your deeds before you are weighed.”

Also read:

According to NASFAT leader, in Nigeria, every political office holder is constitutionally mandated to declare his material worth to the Code of Conduct Bureau before assuming office and to declare the same when leaving the office.

“There is, however, no such prescription of accountability for performance when it comes to promises made in the areas of ‘To-do activities’ before assuming office.

“As a result, we, unfortunately, careless on achievements stock takings. NASFAT missioner said.

“Most leaders failed to take cognisance of the words of Craig Lounsbrough ‘The dark might be dark’, but at least we don’t have to look at ourselves when we are standing in it,” he said.

The cleric, citing the scriptures on the need for self-appraisal said, “every soul look to what it has put forth for tomorrow.

“Wise is the one who continually assesses himself and performs good deeds for life after death, foolish is the one who follows his desire and entertains very high hopes from God

Vanguard