The President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, on Sunday, cautioned Nigerians on the dangers of spreading fake news shortly after she returned from a medical leave at the United kingdom.

Mrs. Buhari gave the warning while fielding questions from journalists shortly after her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the early hours of Sunday.

The president’s wife was received at the Airport by the wife of Kogi State Governor, Mrs. Rashida Bello, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Administration), Dr. Hajo Sani and wife of former Governor of Nasarawa State, Mrs. Mairo Al-Makura, among others.

She expressed gratitude to almighty God for journey mercy back to Nigeria from the UK after a medical was advised by her doctor.

She said: ”It has been a tradition for us. For like 20 to 27 years now, if our children are on holiday, we used to spend the holiday with them.

”I never abandon my children and last year, I went to Spain and spent two months with Zahra when she gave birth.

”So, the same this year’s holiday in the UK, I fell sick; so, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health.

”From the UK, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice and they also advised that I should slow down my activities.’’

She expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving some Special Assistants to her office to assist her to achieve the mission of improving the lives and wellbeing of women and children in Nigeria.

Mrs. Buhari cautioned Nigerians against spreading fake news, saying it does no good to anyone and urged relevant stakeholders to make efforts to stem the act.

”The genesis of this fake news started when my husband fell sick and perpetrators of this act were showing fake ambulance, hospital and dead body suggesting that my husband is dead,” she concluded. (NAN).

Vanguard