Buhari’ll face his cows after 2023 – Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation, has said that after 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari would retire to Daura, to tend to his cows, praying to see Buhari’s legacy.

Speaking with some selected journalists in Yola, Adamawa State, Babachir stated that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu is fit to be the next president of Nigeria.

Reports have emerged in the social media that Tinubu wants to vie for the 2023 presidency. Even his campaign posters for the presidency have also awash the media in the past days, but the former Lagos state governor is yet to confirm or rebuff the reports.

Recall that northern youths group known as United Northern Youth and Students (UNYS), has vowed to support Tinubu should he contest anything come 2023.

Speaking through its Coordinator, Comrade Jabir Maiturare, in August, the group said, "Let it be known that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has not declared to contest for any position yet. Instead, he is solidly behind President Muhammadu Buhari and giving him the required support.

“In any case, whenever he seeks to contest for any position, including the presidency in 2023, we are ready to give him overwhelming support, and we therefore dissociate ourselves from such irresponsible act of some minority youth from the North.”

Meanwhile, Babachir Lawal has accused Igbo of not wanting to become president, noting that the South-Easterners are not working together to actualise an Igbo presidency.

His words, “By 2023 when Buhari’s tenure will be over, he’ll go back to Daura to face his cows like I am doing. But you see, every leader must leave behind a legacy. I will like to see that he leaves behind a legacy of achievement.

“Bola Tinubu is my friend of many years. Buhari is my big boss. Bola Tinubu without prejudice that he’s my friend, will make a good president.

“Other issues notwithstanding, he (Tinubu) will make a good modern president because the presidency these days is scientific. Nigerians, by convention, seem to have agreed that there should be rotation of the presidency.

Asked to comment on the notion that the north had been preventing an Igbo person from becoming the president, Lawal said: “But they (south-easterners) have not been working together to actualise an Igbo presidency.”

