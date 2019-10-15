Vanguard Logo

Vanguard Nigeria

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari writes Senate, seeks to pay Kogi N10bn

On 3:12 pmIn Newsby

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking approval on the issuance of N10.069 billion for promissory note programme of Kogi State.

Adamawa senator lauds Buhari’s suspension of foreign trips for cabinet members
President Muhammadu Buhari

The president is also seeking the Senate’s approval for a bond issuance to settle inherited debt.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan read the president’s letter on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

Delta Assembly approves N22.7bn promissory note discount from Zenith Bank(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to Lawan, the president’s letter is “requesting for the resolution of the National Assembly on the issuance of N10.069billion for promissory note programme of Kogi State and a Bond issuance to settle inherited debt.”

However, the Senate President referred the Executive Communication to the Committee on Local and Foreign Debt to report in two weeks.

Also, Senator Kabiru Gaya cited Orders 42 & 52 and informed the Senate on the kidnapping of girls from Kano State.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.