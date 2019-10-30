By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives said yesterday that it was unfazed by the judgment of the Supreme Court on the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the February 23 presidential election.

Also read:

The caucus through a statement signed by House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on Wednesday, noted that the judgment was surprising to many Nigerians, but pointed out that the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land, which makes its decision final.

Elumelu however assured that the development will not detract from the commitment and determination of the opposition in the House of Representatives to always protect the interest of Nigerians by ensuring accountability, equity, fairness and strict adherence to the rule of law in all aspects of governance.

He also commended Nigerians for standing with the PDP throughout the litigation process and assured that all hope is not lost, as the opposition will continue to insist on due process as well as propagate alternatives on programmes and policies in the general interest of the citizens.

ICYMI: Supreme Court rules against Atiku, PDP, consolidates all appeals

The Supreme Court has dismissed objection the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, raised against its decision to consolidate seven appeals relating to President Muhammad Buhari’s re-election. The apex court, in its first ruling that was delivered by a seven-man panel of Justices headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, consolidated all the appeals. Read full story here