PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a 15-day private visit to London, the United Kingdom from Saudi Arabia, the Presidency said on Monday.

The President is expected to leave Nigeria later on Monday for an official trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he will attend the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja, said the President on the sideline of the event, would hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

The statement read: “On Wednesday, 30th October 2019, Buhari will participate in the High-Level Event titled: “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville, and Burkina Faso.

“At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday 2nd November 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November 2019.”

