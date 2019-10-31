Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Agbaje mourn as Johnson dies at 83

By Dapo Akinrefon & Olasunkanmi Akoni

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, yesterday, mourned the death of the first military governor of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson (retd), who died at 83.

They described him as a true father of the state, who laid the foundation for modern-day Lagos.

It was learned that the late army general died on Wednesday around 4 pm after a brief illness

Johnson became governor in 1967 and his tenure was credited for carrying out major construction work and laying the plan for the state.

He was also instrumental in developing the civil service in Lagos State.

The late Johnson, who served as governor of Lagos between May 1967 and July 1975 during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon (retd), was a director of construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria in 1979 and its chairman in 1996; a post he held until 2009.

Tributes, however, poured in to mourn the late Johnson.

He laid a solid foundation for Lagos—Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the government and people of Lagos State over the death of Johnson.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, commiserated with family members, friends and associates of the former governor, “who had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army, starting as a cadet in 1959 and retiring in 1975.”

The statement noted that as the first Governor of Lagos State, which was then the Federal Capital Territory, President Buhari affirmed that Brigadier-General Johnson laid a solid foundation for the development of infrastructure in the state and provided a good framework for the civil service.

The President noted that the late Johnson’s footprints in promoting education and building a durable health system will always be remembered.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed while calling on all leaders of the state and citizens to uphold the legacies of discipline and selfless service bequeathed by Brigadier-General Johnson.

A dedicated Lagosian—Sanwo-Olu

While expressing sadness over Johnson’s death, Governor Sanwo-Olu described him as a complete gentleman and officer as well as a dedicated Lagosian.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said: ‘‘Although General Mobolaji Johnson has gone to be with his Lord and creator, the memories of great accomplishments he left behind will linger on forever.

“One remembers how the late General Johnson’s administration worked with other seasoned professionals to establish five Government Colleges and Housing Estates, which were commissioned by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, within one year of his administration.

“This, to me, is the hallmark of service and has remained a benchmark for successive administrations in the state.’’

‘’On behalf of the state government and people of the state, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of late Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson. May God give the departed soul eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He was true father of Lagos-Tinubu

Also, a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Tinubu described the first military governor of the state, as “an essential Nigerian statesman and one of the true fathers of Lagos.”

He also described him as a man of high integrity who served Lagos with dedication and determination. Brigadier-General Johnson died at 83.

In a condolence statement on Thursday issued by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Brigadier-General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson who died on Wednesday at 83 was an important national statesman and one of the true fathers of Lagos.

“First military Governor of Lagos, Johnson embodied the true spirit of Lagos. He served Lagos with dedication and determination. He contributed immensely to the state, developing the civil service. His tenure in Lagos also witnessed the building of major infrastructure in the state.

He was always available to advise and extend a helping hand to successive regimes in Lagos and particularly to me during my time as governor.

“Johnson made laudable contributions to the unity of the country as one of those who fought for Nigeria’s indivisibility. A committed nationalist, he laid the foundation for the development of the Federal Capital Territory as the first administrator of the former Federal Territory of Lagos in 1966.

“He was a man of high integrity. Johnson was one of the two-state Governors (along with Brigadier-General Oluwole Rotimi) who was given a clean bill by the three-man panel commissioned to investigate the various allegations of corruption among the state governors who served under General Gowon.

“Nigeria will miss him; Lagos will miss him. We will all miss him. I commiserate with his wife, children and other family members. My condolences also go to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state government over the transition.

“We thank God Brigadier Johnson lived to advanced age and left behind good children and significant legacies. May his soul rest in peace”.

He laid foundation for modern Lagos–Agbaje

On his part, a chieftain of the PDP, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, described Johnson him as a man of impeccable and unassailable character who laid the foundation for modern Lagos.

Describing the death of the state’s former Military Governor as painful, Agbaje said, Lagos State was blessed to have been nurtured at its inception by such a visionary, selfless and creative mind.

He said: “He was a unique administrator with a catalogue of enduring structures and legacies during his tenure as the Military Governor of a place that served the twin capacities of a brand new state and the nation’s Federal Capital,” Agbaje recalled. “He will be remembered as a gentleman’s gentleman and a benevolent officer who refused to abuse his office. His laudable achievements in Lagos will forever remain memorable. General Mobolaji Johnson leaves behind a good name indeed.”

