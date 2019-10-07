Breaking News
Buhari presides over extra-ordinary FEC meeting

On 1:12 pmIn Newsby

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday presided over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started at about 12.05 p.m, would deliberate on the 2020 budget proposal.

The president had earlier today declared open the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES25) with a charge to public and private sector leaders to look inward to solve the unique challenges confronting the nation’s socio-economic development.

His Excellency President Mohammadu Buhari GCFR presides over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting, Council Chambers State House Abuja.

The ongoing extraordinary FEC meeting which was shifted from Oct. 5, is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others in attendance are the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and cabinet ministers.

 

