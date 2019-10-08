Breaking News
Buhari mourns victims of 38 Bauchi boat mishap

9:58 pm

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to families of the 38 victims of a boat mishap in Kirfi Local Council, Bauchi State.

President Buhari in the condolence described the incident “as a devastating tragedy not only for families of victims, but also for the country.’’

The President, who according to the statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night has been informed of the tragedy, said: “I am profoundly touched by the death of these fellow Nigerians who had no idea they were embarking on their last journey.

“As the families of the unfortunate victims mourn, I extend my sympathies to them at this very difficult and trying moment, and pray that Allah comfort and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

He also commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State, urging steadfastness in prayer for the souls of the departed, and their families.

 

