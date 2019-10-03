Buhari meets Ramaphosa, condemns attacks on Nigerians, other nationals

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in the strongest terms, attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals living in South Africa.

He also condemned the looting of their shops and businesses and burning of their properties.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman in a statement said the Nigerian leader, who made his feelings known at a meeting in Pretoria, South Africa on Thursday.

President Buhari said measures must be put in place to check future occurrence.

“We call for the strengthening and implementation of all the necessary measures to prevent the re-occurrence of such action which threatens to undermine, not only our strong bilateral relations but also, what we stand for in the context of our vision for a strong and prosperous Africa we want,’’ he added.

The President also condemned the “very few incidents of retaliatory attacks on South African businesses in Nigeria.

“I am happy to report that we took strong and decisive measures to stop the attacks and prevent any recurrence.’’

In his remarks, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated President Buhari for winning the 2019 Presidential elections, and starting a second term.

President Ramaphosa said the attacks on foreign nationals was regrettable, assuring that his government would do more to safeguard lives and property.

He said: ”We will always be grateful to Nigeria for the support we received during the dark days of apartheid.

“We shall never forget the role you played to ensure that our people get the freedom we are enjoying today.’’