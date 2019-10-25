President Muhammadu Buhari says the life of every Nigerian, in every part of the world matters, promising to stretch the government’s reach and capacity in protecting all Nigerians, not minding the distance.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said Buhari stated this when he met with Nigerian Professionals and students living in Russia.

“Our government will protect Nigerians at home, and abroad,’’ Shehu quoted the President as telling a gathering of the students and professionals in Sochi, towards the conclusion of his three-day visit to Russia, where he participated in the Russia-Africa Summit.

About 40 Heads of State and governments also participated in the summit.

President Buhari said the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, headed by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, was established to ensure a forward and backward link for all Nigerians living outside the country by catering for their safety and needs.

According to him, the commission also provides a platform for many Nigerians abroad, who would like to contribute to the development of the country with their skills, knowledge, and resources.

While advising all Nigerians living in foreign countries to be law-abiding and work very hard to excel in their studies and chosen careers, President enjoined never to forget their home.

He assured that his administration would always be people-focused, pointing out that all the programmes of the administration had been tailored to buoy the economy and protect the poor and vulnerable.

“We must create jobs to meet the growing demands in the country, and we are looking at agriculture already,’’ he added.

President Buhari noted that the government also introduced Social Investment Programmes to directly impact the lives of poor people.

“Yesterday I met with Russian President, Vladimir Putin and we discussed some of the areas of shared interest which include pushing for diversification of the economy in agriculture and solid minerals. Incidentally, we have a lot in common.

“Russia exports crude oil like Nigeria, and it is the second-largest producer of gas in the world. A lot can be learned from their journey.

”We will collaborate in agriculture, oil, and gas, and solid minerals exploration,’’ he said.

The Nigerian Ambassador, Prof Steve Davies Ugbah, said the President had restored the pride of all Nigerians by consistently meeting with citizens in countries he visited.

In his remarks, the President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Russia, Chukwujeku Sam-Fester, said President Buhari demonstrated a high sense of maturity and patriotism by visiting South Africa on Oct. 3, 2019, to discuss issues relating to attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, in the country.

“We are proud of you for taking that step to reconcile not only Nigeria and South Africa, but the entire continent,’’ he said.

Sam-Fester urged the government to extend gestures like the National Identity Card, BVN, 10-year validity passport and encourage more participation in governance by inviting professionals in foreign countries to provide services.

In her remarks, a Nigeria female student in Russia, Kadija Mohammed Babanzara, commended the President for consistency in the payment of bursaries to students.

“Since you came into power, our bursaries are paid in full and timely. We are grateful,’’ she said.

vanguard