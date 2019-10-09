Vanguard Logo

Vanguard Nigeria

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari meets members of Economic Advisory Council

On 12:45 pmIn Business, Newsby

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja met behind closed doors with members of the recently constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

Economic Summit Photo From Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by Chairman APC Governor’s Forum and Governor of Ekiti State Dr Kayode Fayemi and Chairman NESG, Mr Asue Igodalo during the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) conference held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EAC, which was constituted on Sept. 16, replaced the Economic Management Team (EMT), headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The functions of EAC, chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, include fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

Also read: IPOB berates South African President Ramaphosa over attack against it’s members in South Africa

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.

“The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,’’ an earlier statement by a presidential aide, Femi Adesina said.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.