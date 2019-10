Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele

The meeting started 11:30 a.m. at the President’s office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari is expected to leave for Saudi Arabia on Monday after and later the United Kingdom on a private visit where he would stay for two weeks.

