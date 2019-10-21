Buhari leaves Abuja to attend Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday afternoon left Abuja to attend Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia.

The President left Presidential Villa about 1:30pm and is expected to be in Sochi, Russia for the Summit that is holding between October 23rd – 25th.

Recall that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had in a statement on Sunday said that the Summit would focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production.

Shehu further said that President Buhari will at the summit meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to further strengthen relations in security, trade and investment, and building partnership that will enhance Nigeria’s huge gas potential, following Russia’s remarkable success in gas exportation.

According to him, the summit, which will be attended by African Heads of State, will bring fresh perspectives on some global issues and challenges like nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.

He said, “An African Business Forum, which will bring together African and Russian business leaders, will be held during the event to enhance Russian investments in Africa, and promote African business interest in the host country.”

The President will return to the country after the summit.

