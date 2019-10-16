Breaking News
Buhari launches 2020 Armed Forces emblem fund with N10m

Urges Nigerians to avoid issues promoting division

Says Nigeria’s security not negotiable

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

 

ABUJA-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday launched the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund with N10 million.

The launching took place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

Launching the emblem President Buhari, urged corporate organisations and business concerns to support the veterans’ cause through voluntary donations, employment  and welfare support.

He told Nigerians to avoid issues that promote differences and division in the country, insisting that Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund is an annual tradition towards acknowledging and appreciating the gallantry and sacrifices of veterans in the first and second world wars, peace keeping operations around the world and internal security operations, including the ongoing campaign against terrorism in Nigeria.

January 15 of every year is celebrated as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

 

