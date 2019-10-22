Buhari in a hurry to provide jobs to Nigerians — Oshiomhole 

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is determined to accelerate economic growth with a view to meeting the needs of Nigerians, especially in the area of job creation in his second term in office. “To achieve this” he said, ” the Buhari led Federal Government is reviving our textile industry so that we work towards taking advantage of our comparative advantage in this sector so it can help provide jobs to the over two hundred million of our population”.

Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, Mr Simon Ebegbulem in a statement on Tuesday said Comrade Oshiomhole stated this when a delegation from the Vietnamese Government paid a visit to members of the National Working Committee NWC in Abuja. The delegation was led by the Deputy Chief of Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Hai Ninh.

Oshiomhole who disclosed that President Buhari is in a hurry to provide jobs to unemployed Nigerians as well as accelerate the growth of the economy noted that ” it is as a result of this that the APC led administration is fighting corruption vigorously so our commonwealth will not be concentrated in the hands of a few but that of the majority “.

According to him, “With a population of 200million, we have the advantage of a huge market but we also have a huge challenge of ensuring economic growth that will make that 200 million people comfortable. Before the coming of President Buhari, we have missed a lot of opportunities.

“We had challenges in power supply and of course we have our own share of security challenges. And of course, the President had to fight corruption so that few people cannot take the wealth of this nation. Nigerians voted overwhelmingly for our President, so we are going to take advantage of this second term to ensure that we accelerate economic growth so that we will meet the needs of our people.

“Right now we are focusing on ensuring that we have a power supply. Vietnam has a strong textile industry and you have an international market, so I am glad to know about that. I am particularly keen on this because I work in the textile factory before and I think that there are one or two things we can learn from your experience because we are on the verge of reviving our textile industry which will help us create jobs.

“That is why you see the APC which was formed in 2014, our key objective is to ensure that our economy is managed in such a way that it works for the good of the majority and not for a few” he stated.

Oshiomhole further commended the Vietnamese Government for backing Nigeria in its bid for the presidency of the United Nations adding that the two nations will continue to deepen its relationship in the area of trade and investment for the benefit of the two countries.

Speaking earlier, Nguyen Hai Ninh said they were on the visit to establish official relationship between the APC led government and the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He used the opportunity to solicit the assistance of Nigeria in settling the crisis between Vietnam and China over the disputed South China sea, urging Nigeria to insist that the dispute be settled according to the UN established laws.