Buhari Group backs removal of NDDC from Presidency

A front line support group of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government, Buhari For Better Tomorrow Movement (BFBTM), has thrown it’s weight behind the removal of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from the Presidency to the Ministry of Niger Delta.

In a statement released to newsmen by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the movement, Ms. Millicent Edwin, the group said the removal was in order as it is in line with the ongoing re-organisation and repositioning of Ministries Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government.

According to the group, the removal is both for the administrative convenience of the commission as well as putting square peg agencies and commissions in to square peg ministries.

The group however frowned at the attempt by two nongovernmental organisations to drag the Federal Government to court over it’s decision to reposition the commission for effective service delivery, saying NDDC as an intervention agency of the Federal Government will do better under a specialised ministry rather than remaining in the Presidency.

The group therefore advised the two NGOs to rescind their decision in the interest of the nation.

Vanguard