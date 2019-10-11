Buhari extends nephew’s tenure in Police service to 38 years

Buhari’s nephew, Abdulkarim Dauda, will no longer retire next year as stipulated by service rules. President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO), Abdulkarim Dauda, by three years.

Dauda, who’s a nephew to the president, would clock the constituted 35 years as a civil servant in January 2020.

Before being posted to the State House as CPSO to the President, Dauda had served in different police commands and formations.

By the president’s approval, Dauda, who was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as a Cadet Officer on January 1, 1985, will remain in office till May 13, 2023, when he’s 60 years old.

In a notice conveying Dauda’s tenure extension, Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, directed the Force’s Department of Information Technology to amend their records to reflect the new development.

The notice with reference number 23853/FS/FHQ/ABJ/46 seen by Punch, read, “The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Chairman, Police Council, has graciously approved the extension of service of CP Abdulkarim Dauda to May 13, 2023, when he would have attained 60 years of age. Commissioner, Information Technology, amend your records please.”

vanguard