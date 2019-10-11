Vanguard Logo

Vanguard Nigeria

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari extends nephew’s tenure in Police service to 38 years

On 9:24 amIn Newsby

Buhari’s nephew, Abdulkarim Dauda, will no longer retire next year as stipulated by service rules. President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO), Abdulkarim Dauda, by three years.

Buhari extends nephew's tenure in Police service despite constraint

Dauda, who’s a nephew to the president, would clock the constituted 35 years as a civil servant in January 2020.

Before being posted to the State House as CPSO to the President, Dauda had served in different police commands and formations.

By the president’s approval, Dauda, who was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as a Cadet Officer on January 1, 1985, will remain in office till May 13, 2023, when he’s 60 years old.

In a notice conveying Dauda’s tenure extension, Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, directed the Force’s Department of Information Technology to amend their records to reflect the new development.

The notice with reference number 23853/FS/FHQ/ABJ/46 seen by Punch, read, “The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Chairman, Police Council, has graciously approved the extension of service of CP Abdulkarim Dauda to May 13, 2023, when he would have attained 60 years of age. Commissioner, Information Technology, amend your records please.”

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.