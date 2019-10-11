Buhari charges girl child on science, technology education

…Says technology now drives the world

By Chris Ochayi

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, charged, the girl child to key into acquiring science based knowledge in schools in order to be relevant in the prevailing technology age.

Buhari, who gave the charge during the one million girls’ march for free and compulsory quality secondary education for all girls to mark the International Day of The Girl Child in Abuja, called on Nigerian girls to take science subjects more serious than ever.

The celebration held at the Eagle Square, three Arms zone in the Federal Capital City, FCC, was organised by Girl Child Concerns, Keeping Girls for School Initiative, KGIS.

Buhari particularly tasked the girls to endeavour to love mathematics and other science subjects, which according to him, is antidote to catch up with the demand of 21st century technology age.

Minister of Women Affairs, Chief, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, who represented Buhari at the event said, “Mr. President sent you special word of encouragement; Mr. President said you should not fail this country because you are the future hope of Nigeria.

“A girl chid is the future of Nigeria. You are the mothers of tomorrow; you are the hope of tomorrow.

“We are in the age of technology, we are in the 21st century, I appeal to all of our girls to key into the sciences. Please take your science subjects more serious than ever.

“I don’t want you shying away from loving mathematics. You must love mathematics and other science subjects, all other subjects will be easy. Every profession is important but science is what drives the world today. “

On what the government is doing to curb the new wave of attacks on institutions of learning by the bandit, kidnappers and other criminal elements, Mrs. Tallen said, “That is why we are here.”

“Number one, we cannot just leave this to the Ministry of Education. Ministry of Education alone cannot handle this. All hand must be on deck.

“The Ministry of Women Affairs is concern, that our mandate is to ensure all issues affecting women and children. The girl child is under my purview and as amother, we are doing everything possible to see that the girl child goes to school and remains in school.

“This rally today is in line with this campaign. We are making a statement to let the world know that the government is concern about the security of girl child. It is because of the concern that we are out on street. I have been out since 7am.

“And we are calling on all Nigerians-men and women, to ensure that we support the girl child to go to school and remain in school. It is only when we do that then we are working towards making Nigeria a better place because educating a girl child is educating the nation.

“The government is doing everything possible to ensure that our girls are secured. And I m sure you will agree with me the frequent security meetings showed Mr. President is very concerned.

“Right now as I am talking to you, they are having a Security Council meeting on the security of children in schools. Mr. President I know is very committed.

“He has charged all the security chiefs that if such any such act that occur again, whoever is incharge will be made to face the wrath of law. So, the government is leaving no stone unturned to see that our children are secured.”

The minister, who charged parents, community leaders, religious leaders must key into the campaign, added that, “We cannot allow the security of our environment to slip, the community must take part, the community must show concern, our traditional rulers, our religious leaders, and every adult must be concerned with the security of the nation and the safety of our children.”

School girls from Maitama Model School and Jabi Secondary School among others participated in the advocacy march.

