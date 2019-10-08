Buhari calls for urgent action on sexual harassment

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has called for urgent action to address sexual harassment against students.

Buhari made the call during the exclusive screening of the BBC Africa Eye ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary on Monday night in Lagos.

She lamented that the issue of sexual harassment against women was not unique to universities, but has become prevalent in society, including religious settings.

Buhari, who was represented by Mrs. Aisha Rimi, a lawyer, condemned sexual harassment against students, saying it was unacceptable as the nation’s educational system had suffered many setbacks that had hindered its development.

She said: “This simply has to change. It is no longer enough to sweep allegations under the carpet or force victims to withdraw their allegations, victimise or stigmatise them.”

She stressed that there are laws to protect victims of sexual harassment and abuse, but such laws cannot operate except victims speak out to get justice.

Buhari advised women that their dignity and self-respect should outweigh whatever challenge they face, stating her support to ensure a sexual abuse-free society for women.

The President’s wife commended the BBC team for their hard work, bravery, and tenacity to expose the ills facing students in the country’s tertiary institutions. (NAN)

