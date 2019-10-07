Buhari calls for concerted action against insecurity in GoG

… As Navy confiscates 206 vessels and barges in 4 year

By Godwin Oritse & Joseph Erunke

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Monday called for concerted actions from countries within the Gulf of Guinea and other maritime nations to combat maritime insecurity not only in the region but also the African continent.

This came as the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, said the Nigerian Navy had in the past four years, seized a total of 206 vessels and barges for carrying out illegal activities in the Nigerian waters.

Buhari, who noted that with the world’s waters accounting for over 80 per cent of transportation requirements in the global trading supply chain network across established international routes and trade lanes, said the threats of piracy and armed robbery at sea were issues of global concern.

Speaking at the ongoing Global Maritime Security Conference in Abuja, through the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Zubairu Dada, President Buhari regretted that the Gulf of Guinea was “the epicentre of maritime security discussions globally, given the incidents recorded in the region.”

He, however, said,”Available statistics, however, indicate that efforts to eradicate the menace by the governments in the region are bearing dividends.”

He explained that his administration had put in place what he called “Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act”, which said ” seeks to give further credence to the relevant international treaties of the United Nations and International Maritime Organization ratified by Nigeria and the continental and regional treaties subscribed to on maritime safety and security. “

“It is detailed and would provide the much needed legal and institutional framework for Nigeria to ensure safe and secure shipping in Nigerian waters,” he explained.

He added:”In addition to the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, my administration has also putnin place an Integrated National Surveillance and Waterways Protection Solution with Command and Control Infrastructure.

“The deliverables from the projects have bolstered Nigeria’s maritime security architecture and increased monitoring and compliance enforcement within the Nigerian waters, and the Exclusive Economic Zone..”

The president also said the Nigerian Navy on its part, had stepped up collaborative efforts with maritime security agencies aimed at achieving a safe secured maritime domain.

Buhari disclosed that “Presently, we are working on a Maritime Transport Plan, and Strategy which, when completed, will provide a robust enabling framework for achieving Nigerian maritime objectives. “

“More importantly, the Maritime Transport Plan and Strategy will foster public-private sector collaboration and inter-regional cooperation on maritime security across the continent,” he further explained.