Breaking News
Translate

Budget: House of Reps suspends plenary until Nov. 30

On 8:16 pmIn Newsby
The House of Representatives to suspend plenary sessions from Thursday, Oct. 10 until Nov. 30 to enable its committees to pass the 2020 budget by December.
Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia), spokesman of the house, told newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday that the suspension is in a bid to restore the January to December budget cycle.
Budget
House of Representatives
For this, the spokesman said the house has inaugurated all standing committees which have started working with ministries, departments and agencies  (MDAs) to appraise previous budgets and compare with the 2020 budget.
“We have set up a roadmap which goes as follows: on Wednesday 9 to Thursday 10 October, we have debates on the general principles of the 2020 Appropriation Bill as well as the reading and referral to the committees.
“On Thursday, Oct. 10, the house will meet with all the chairmen of all the committees to guide them on what is expected as regards the 2020 budget.
“From Oct. 10 until  Tuesday, Oct.  29, we will be having budget hearing and engagement with MDAs by the appropriation sub-committees.
“Monday, Oct. 21 to Tuesday, Oct.  22, the house will be having public hearings on the 2020 Appropriation Bill.
“From Wednesday, Oct. 30 to Tuesday, Nov. 5, submission and defence of report by the MDAs would be submitted to the Appropriation Committee.
“The termination date for the submission and defence of budget report is on Nov. 5. We will not accept any submission or defence from MDAs after then.”
The legislator said that the appropriation committee would be having collation and harmonisation of reports from Nov. 6 to Nov. 27.
He said that the presentation of the report of the Committee of Appropriation would be made to the senate.
“By Nov. 28, we will be done with the budget.
“Our idea is that from the beginning of December the budget is ready so by January 2020, we will kick-start with the budget,” he said.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.