Budget: FG suspends int’l travels for heads of MDAs

By Omeiza Ajayi

 

ABUJA: In the aftermath of his presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of international travels by all Cabinet Members and Heads of Government Agencies

Willie Bassey, Director Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement said the decision is to enable ministers personally lead the process of Budget defence at the National Assembly.

“The suspension of such travels will enable Functionaries and Agencies of the Executive Arm to provide the required cooperation with the Legislature in order to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill.

“Honourable Ministers who have already secured approval to travel are by this directive, required to revalidate such approvals with Mr. President after confirming the Schedule of Appearances with the relevant Committees of the National Assembly.

“Furthermore, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their Schedules of Budget defence”, the statement added.

 

