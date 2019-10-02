BUA, NPA tango over Port Harcourt port,

…1,250 jobs also on the line

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

The controversy over the decommissioning of Terminal B, Port Harcourt Port, Rivers State, managed by BUA Group, may have brought a threat to N150 billion industrial port project with estimated 1250 jobs also on the line.

The management of BUA Group which disclosed these to newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt also said that revenue losses to both the Federal government and the terminal operators amount to annual inflow of about N2.0 billion.

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, had shut down the Terminal allegedly on safety concerns, though BUA said they safety issues being addressed by it only affected one out of the four berths the terminal operates.

General Manager, BUA Ports & Terminals Limited, Mohammed Ibrahim, conducting newsmen round the Group’s industrial facility housing it’s ultra-modern cement factory, with Pasta, Flour and Sugar plants, said the industrial complex would depend on the operation of the terminal to go into full operation. He also added that the factories are scheduled to be commissioned this month before the NPA’s shut down of the facility.

Ibrahim explained that three out of the four berths in the terminal were in good conditions while plans were underway to do some repairs works on the fourth berth, for which they wrote NPA seeking permission for the repair to be carried out.

He lamented that NPA misunderstood the letter and clamped down on the entire facility, adding that his company has committed over $400 million to the execution of the industrial project billed to start operation later this month.

He also said that the Group had committed over N22.9 million to the rehabilitation of the Terminal B facility it inherited from NPA while more repair works were still underway before the shut down.