Cultism, abuse of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), materialism and get rich syndrome, peer pressure, depression and suicidal tendencies, recording and reporting teenage related abuse and many more have been identified as the basic challenges and monumental endemic that has eaten deep into the fabric of the society, thus, affecting the average Teenagers as well as Inspiring Young Minds in the 21st century.

In light of this, parents as well as Guardians of this new generation have been implored to help them scale through this hurdles by consistently encouraging and engaging them with productive activities.

This admonishment was given to about 1500 participants who were present at an interactive session organised by the Beyond School Walls Initiative (BSWI) at the hall of St. Theresa College Nsukka, with the theme: Challenges Facing 21st Century Teenagers As Well As Inspiring Young Minds.

The event which was in partnership with the Enugu State Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), the Police Campaign Against Cultism and other Vices (POCACOV), top officials in town; Justice Ada Obayi, Barr Nestor Ezema (represented), Dr Moghalu, Dr Pat Ndu, Uche Gabriel, Nani Boi and SP Ebere Amaraizu, were in attendance.

While delivering her opening speech, the Founder of BSWI, Engr Ujunwa Odinkonigbo, noted that the aim of the event is help set up a road map that has the potential to change the educational, morals and values landscape of our society, this, according to her is the very fabric that determines the nation’s future.

“In inspiring young minds, BSWI does not only talk the talk, but also walk the talk, and we can’t wait to storm another Zone, for another mouthwatering event,” Engr Ujuwa added.

The event experienced Quiz session where the students proved their mettle with jaw dropping questions that went a long way in widening their scopes in academics, prizes were later given to the best students that answered the questions correctly.

During his session, the National Coordinator of the programme, SP Ebere Amaraizu, stressed on the need why Cultism should be curbed in our society and also admonished students to desist from any activities that is related to Cultism.

SP Ebere went further to exhort the students to make the right choice in choosing their friends, as that would go a long way in making or marring them.

Since Cultism has become a monumental endemic that has eaten deep into the fabric of the society, he divulged to the gathering the intention of the Inspector General of Police in minimizing the incidences of cultism.

SP Ebere’s lecture was made comprehensible with the help of a Projector mounted on the stage, as the students stole glances on the big screen to watch how Cultism has brought down people with great minds and future from grace to grass.

Nani Boi, a prolific writer, movie producer and a Radio presenter was also present at the event, his nuggets were not different from the ones the SP Ebere Amaraizu dropped. Nani Boi stressed that Cultism is the bug sucking the blood and lives of the youths in the Country.

In the same vein, Dr. Pat Ndu, the General Manager of Solid FM, advised the students to avoid suicide and leave everything in the hands of God. She enjoined the students to persevere and struggle to attain greater heights.

Speaking on the abuse of Information Communication Technology (ICT), a knowledge transfer specialist & Talkshow Host, Uche Gabriel aka ‘The Lord of the Airwaves’ opined that though, Mobile phones are a blessing, but it is also the biggest source of distraction especially to the youths.

Uche stressed that the number one reason for failure is not ignorance, but lack of focus. Even the intelligent can fail.

Dr Moughalu, a Consultant Orthopedic/Trauma Surgeon with the National Orthopedic Enugu also enumerated reasons why teenagers should take their education seriously and choosing of Career path wisely.

He noted that being successful and happy requires being educated on something one is passionate about which helps to solve problem/s in the society. He added that no profession is better than another so long as one is passionate, skillfully and focused on a particular career path.

The legal Sanctuary, Justice Ada Obayi, the Judge of Enugu State High Court, chipped in her own contributions, admonishing students to shun materialism and the get rich quick syndrome, which has made the youths in engaging in all manner of atrocious means in getting money.

Beyond School Walls Initiative ( BSWI) is a fully registered NGO, which was conceived and nurtured since 2009. BSWI was born out of passion to fill the lacunas, created between the formal education received in schools and outside the school walls; with a strong passion to propel teenagers to succeed and become a positive force in the society. The organisation is determined to provide support and encouragement to teenagers which we believe will enable teenagers to navigate challenges that life will present to them. BSWI is also open to partnership, collaborations and sponsorship for subsequent project across the globe.

