British government ‘has numbers’ in parliament to pass Brexit deal – Foreign secretary

The British government said on Sunday it would push ahead with efforts to pass its Brexit deal, despite a major setback to its plans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to ask the European Union (EU) for an extension to the UK’s October 31 exit date after Members of Parliament (MPs) backed a move to delay approval of the deal on Saturday.

But Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said he was confident enough MPs would back the deal next week, and Brexit would still happen by the deadline.

Labour, however, has said it would back moves to put the deal to a referendum.

No 10 said the PM sent “Parliament’s letter” to Brussels – unsigned – and accompanied it with a second letter – which was signed – explaining why he believed a delay would be a mistake.

The government has vowed to press ahead with the legislation – the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) – to implement the Brexit deal next week. (BBC)

