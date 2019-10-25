Bribery: Correctional Service launches probe of operatives in Ikoyi facility

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, Ja’afaru Ahmed has set up a panel to investigate the conduct of its personnel at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre with a view to ascertaining the authenticity of a report by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting ICIR regarding the activities of personnel who extort and bully inmates.

This came as the Service dismissed reports that it plans to arrest an investigative journalist, ‘Fisayo Soyombo over the report which unearthed shady practices at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre in Lagos.

Service Public Relations Officer, Controller Francis Enobore who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja added that the CG assured the public of the commitment of the service to discharging her mandate creditably.

The report by the ICIR which was picked by several media houses in the country contained allegations of drug abuse, sodomy, bribery, pimping, and cash and carry operations in Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos.

“In view of the gravity of the allegations, the Controller General, Ja’afaru Ahmed has set up a high powered panel to immediately commence full investigations into the matter in order to establish the authenticity of the report, identify and bring the culprits to book if found guilty of the allegations.

“The CG who gave the directive in his office in Abuja today stated that the Service is willing to work with the general public as well as relevant stakeholders in the justice sector to actualize the policy objectives of transforming the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) into a modern reformatory institution that operates in line with best international practices.

“He noted that investigative journalists are partners, who seek the development of the nation and called for more of such findings aimed at reforming the institution for better service delivery.

“Ja’afaru stated further that the Service has no intention of arresting or harassing the journalist over his alleged findings. He, therefore, called for more constructive engagement with the media and the general public with a view to strengthening the implementation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019”.

