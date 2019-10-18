Brexit: No better outcome than my deal, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has urged MPs to “come together” to back the Brexit deal he has secured with the EU, insisting there is “no better outcome”.

The prime minister told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg he wanted the country to “move on” from Brexit, which he described as “divisive”.

And he said he was hopeful the deal would pass the Commons on Saturday.

The government’s former allies in the DUP and every opposition party plans to vote against it.

The new deal, agreed by Mr Johnson and the EU on Thursday, is similar to the one agreed by Theresa May last year – but it removes the controversial backstop clause, which critics say could have kept the UK tied indefinitely to EU customs rules.

Northern Ireland would remain in the UK’s customs union under the new agreement, but there would also be customs checks on some goods passing through en route to Ireland and the EU single market.

Mr Johnson and his team are trying to persuade enough Labour rebels, former Conservatives and Brexiteer Tory rebels to get it across the line in Parliament.

e told the BBC’s political editor: “I just kind of invite everybody to imagine what it could be like tomorrow (Saturday) evening, if we have settled this, and we have respected the will of the people because we will then have a chance to move on.

“I hope that people will think well, you know, what’s the balance, what do our constituents really want?

“Do they want us to keep going with this argument, do they want more division and delay? Look, you know, this has been a long exhausting and quite divisive business Brexit.”

He repeated his commitment to leave the EU on 31 October, adding: “There’s no better outcome than the one I’m advocating tomorrow.”

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said Brexit will happen by the end of the month with or without a deal.

But MPs passed a law in September, known as the Benn Act, which requires the PM to send a letter to the EU asking for an extension until January 2020 if a deal is not agreed – or if MPs do not back a no-deal Brexit.

Former Tory Sir Oliver Letwin – who was kicked out of the party for backing the law – has put an amendment down to ensure the extension is asked for even if MPs back the deal in the Commons on Saturday.

He said the government could still leave without a deal on 31 October if the PM’s proposals had not passed every stage in Parliament to become law – so the motion would withhold MPs’ approval until that final hurdle is passed.

Meanwhile, responding to the deal, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said taking no deal off the table was a “net economic positive”.

