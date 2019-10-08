Breast cancer survivors break culture of silence

Say there is no shame living with cancer

By Chioma Obinna

A woman’s breast is part of her womanhood and some feel incomplete when anything is wrong with that part of her body.

But there are women who as survivors of breast cancer, have accepted their bodies against all odds. They have gone through excruciating pains, the ups and downs of psychological and emotional, stigma and discrimination.

Some of them have seen the worst of life. Their marriages have crashed and they have been alienated because they are victims of breast cancer. But these women refuse to give up. They have fought and continue to fight.

Besides the pains victims of breast cancer and other cancers go through in Nigeria, the stigma coupled with a culture of silence in the face of poor access to treatment have sent many to their early graves, hence, the need for survival remains the ultimate for them.

In Nigeria, breast cancer is the biggest killer of women due to late presentation. The incidence rate ranges from 36.3 to 50.2/100,000 live births, according to available statistics.

Each year, October is recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and millions of cancer survivors, advocates, physicians and other stakeholders used the period to increase awareness of the disease.

However, the story was not different in Nigeria as these breast cancer survivors from Care Organisation Public Enlightenment, C.O.P.E, support group defied the rain to raise their voices collectively against breast cancer. They marched from Nigeria Television Authority’s office on Ahmadu Bello way, Victory Island to the Bnatural Spa in Agbabon close, where they were offered free steam bath, massage, pedicure and manicure as part of their complementary therapy have different stories to tell. Some of these survivors had survived cancer for over 20 years.

One thing unique about these survivors who have gone through pains to be counted among breast cancer survivors was that they were all hopeful and happy. For them, breast cancer is like every other treatable disease and not a death sentence. They all agreed that they were out to name and shame the disease.

For a London based nine years breast cancer survivor, Mrs Dolapo Ogunleye, who confirmed that denial was real said cancer is not shameful. “It is a pity people still associate cancer with stigma and culture. I was not ashamed when I was diagnosed but initially, I did not know that cancer affects black people. I thought it was only for the white. It is time for us to name and shame cancer. Today, I am a cancer advocate. I want to talk about cancer.”

“Cancer has nothing to do with culture. I have survived breast cancer for nine years when you have cancer it has nothing to do with culture it is just a medical problem. If you are affected come out and seek help because there is life after cancer. It is not a death sentence. It is not about your father or mother or somebody is doing you. It is a disease that can be cured if it is detected early.

We have a support group mainly for people living with cancer and going through treatment. Please join us. Don’t hide in shame otherwise; you will die if nobody should know. It is not written on my face or on the faces of everyone here.”

She urged breast cancer survivors to take exercise seriously as it complements their healing and ensures they remain fit.

Jumoke, a breast cancer survivor of 13 years, said cancer has changed her perspective about life.

“I have chosen to be happy every day of my life. I never knew my husband could accept me after my surgery. I was almost discriminating against myself. “Today, I am used to having one breast and my husband and family have accepted me the way I am. I am alive. If you have cancer, please join our support group and share your pains and weaknesses,” she remarked.

Mrs Kehinde Gbelee, a breast cancer survivor for 20 years and Vice President, C.O.P.E, said they were on the street to raise awareness about breast cancer and tell women that early detection will increase their chances of survival.

“Compared to when I was diagnosed, Nigeria has significantly improved in terms of treatment but a lot still has to be done including making sure the radiotherapy machines are working.

“I also like to see a private-public partnership where women can access care. There is also the need to shorten the length of time a patient has to wait before accessing treatment.

“There should also be a shift in our culture and religious belief. We have women who discovered their lumps early but due to their religious beliefs, they choose to ignore it. Victims should remain hopeful because at the end of a very dark tunnel there would be light. “

Giving further insight on support for survivors and other public enlightenment activities, the Chief Executive Officer, C.O.P.E, Mrs. Ebunola Anozie, said early detection remains key to surviving breast cancer.

Anozie said breast cancer is not the end of the world.

“Women above 40 should go for screening. We have 20 years plus survivors. For those who do not have cancer please avail yourselves to screening. Learn to give yourself a birthday gift by having a mammogram done twice yearly, also compliment with ultrasound.”

She disclosed that the organisation was established in 1995 for awareness, counselling, education, treatment and other things that are necessary for breast cancer survivors to have a new lease of life and ensure that women are breast aware.

Stating that the walk was part of activities to mark the 2019 World Breast Cancer Month, Anozie said spa activities were incorporated to the exercise as a complementary therapy.

“Once a patient undergoes treatment, it is very important after healing to have a therapy that will ease the joints and make her body fit.”

Over the past 24 years, C.O.P.E has provided support for hundreds of people living with cancer in addition to creating awareness and preventive programmes aimed at ensuring that Nigerian women are saved from breast cancer.

One of such programmes is the Wall of Fame Campaign where a philanthropic organisation or an individual donates N1 million every year to save the lives of 333 Nigerian women from breast cancer.

Anozie explained that the initiative specifically targets corporate organisations, philanthropists to get involved in the early diagnosis of breast cancer nationwide.

“We have been championing the cause of women with breast cancer, contributing to the reduction of the mortality rate of breast cancer through offering information and services to combat the disease and make treatment affordable for over two decades now.”

“Over the years, C.O.P E. has been at the forefront of fighting breast cancer and recently we have broken new grounds into other areas of the reproductive system i.e. Cervical and Prostate Cancer.

“We have sponsored many indigents for breast cancer treatment and over 12,000 women have benefited. We offer subsidised breast ultrasound scan combined with clinical breast examination every 3rd Saturday of the month to the general public and profit-making organisations.

“With the donation of two state- of-the-art digital breast ultrasound scan machines by Polaris Bank Plc, we provide a more regular and consistent free breast examination to the general public. We also believe that preventive measure is a lot cheaper than curative,” she noted.

The Charity Foundation is trying to ensure that the minimum health care system is available and accessible for Nigerian women. More information can be obtained on info@copebreastcancer.org. Statistics from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) showed that in 2018, there were an estimated 2.1 million new cases of breast cancer and 627,000 deaths from breast cancer worldwide.