Breast cancer can be cured if detected early- Expert

A medical expert, Dr Esther Ismaila, says breast cancer can be cured if detected early.

Dr Isamaila said this on Sunday in a statement issued by Maj. Ikechukwu Eze, acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and made available to Newsmen in Jos.

According to the statement, Ismaila made the remark at a one-day training organised by the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 3 Division Nigerian Army, Rukuba chapter.

She spoke on ‘breast self examination made easy’, stating that self examination was key to early detection.

She recommended that females who were over 20 years old should do self examination from 7 days to 10 days monthly, by checking for any unusual lump and discharge such as blood, pus or clear fluid after their menstrual period.

Dr Dorcas Angbazo, 3 Division Coordinator of NAOWA, said that the event was organised to sensitise women to the reality of breast cancer.

Angbazo advised women to imbibe certain habits to avoid the killer disease as well as what to do for those who were already victims.

Maj- Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army Rukuba, thanked the NAOWA leadership for organising such an important and timely awareness lecture.

Angbazo said that families in the barracks were better informed about all they needed to know about breast cancer, its early detection and treatment.

The GOC urged men to always assist their spouses in the examination of their bodies for prevention and treatment of the disease.

He assured that headquarters 3 Division would partner with NAOWA to take the campaign to the entire barracks residents and communities within the 3 Division’s area of responsibility.

According to the statement, there were monetary donations from invited guests for creation of more awareness of breast cancer.