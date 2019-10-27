Breaking: Wife of late Tafawa Balewa, Jummai dies at 85

By Charles Agwam

Widow of Nigeria’s former Prime Minister, Jummai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa has been confirmed dead.

Confirming her death, granddaughter of the late prime minister, Hajara Wanka said the late prime minister’s wife died of heart failure.

Vanguard learned from Balewa’s granddaughter that his widow died in Lagos in the early hours of Sunday after a protracted illness.

She added that, before her death, the widow had visited India for medical help, where she was treated.

According to her, “She had stopped over in Lagos to rest before returning to Bauchi to continue her rehabilitation and recuperation. She passed away in the early hours of Sunday after she relapsed and went into a coma.

Hajiya Jummai Aishatu Abubakar died at 85