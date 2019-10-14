Breaking: Two school children whisked away by gunmen in Delta

By Festus Ahon

SUSPECTED gunmen have reportedly whisked away two school children from a private school (name withheld) at Izele-Asagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The Vanguard gathered that the gunmen who drove into the school premises around 10 am, took the unsuspecting children away in a black SUV after beating the school security men at the gate.

The dependable source who pleaded anonymity wondered how the suspected abductors were able to beat the school security.

Also read:

As at the time of filing this report, the effort was still being made to reach the school management.

Contacted, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke could not confirm the report.

He said; “my men are in the field now working so I cannot confirm anything to you now.”