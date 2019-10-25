Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic after 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Essex.
The man and woman, both 38, from Warrington, Cheshire, were taken into custody after warrants were carried out, Essex Police said.
ALSO READ: China calls for ‘severe punishment’ over 39 chinese victims in UK truck
Detectives are still questioning the lorry driver on suspicion of murder. The victims – 31 men and eight women – are believed to be Chinese. The bodies were found in a container at an industrial estate in Grays at 01:40 BST on Wednesday.
ALSO READ: Driver ‘fainted’ when he found 39 Chinese migrants dead in -25c lorry
Police have been given extra time to question driver Mo Robinson, of County Armagh in Northern Ireland, who was arrested on Wednesday.
More details to follow.
Source: BBC.com