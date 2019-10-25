Breaking News
BREAKING: Two held on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Essex truck

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic after 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Essex.

The man and woman, both 38, from Warrington, Cheshire, were taken into custody after warrants were carried out, Essex Police said.

Detectives are still questioning the lorry driver on suspicion of murder. The victims – 31 men and eight women – are believed to be Chinese. The bodies were found in a container at an industrial estate in Grays at 01:40 BST on Wednesday.

Police have been given extra time to question driver Mo Robinson, of County Armagh in Northern Ireland, who was arrested on Wednesday.

Source: BBC.com

