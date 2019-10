By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice Halima Shamaki sitting in Kano has dismissed the case before it thereby affirming Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as duly elected governor of the state.

The case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, seeking the nullification of the election of Ganduje as governor was dismissed for lack of merit by the Tribunal.

ALSO READ:

Details later…

Vanguard