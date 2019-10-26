Ben Agande Kaduna.

The six female students and two staff of the Engravers Academy abducted four weeks ago at the school in Kaduna have been freed from captivity.

It is not clear whether they were rescued by security agencies or they were freed after payment of ransom.

But the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who announced the release of the students and staff said the state government was relieved that “this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely”

His statement, titled “Students, Staff of Engravers College Regain Freedom” reads:

“The students and staff of the Engravers College who were abducted have regained their freedom today, Saturday, 26 October 2019.

“We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely.

“The victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma. We appeal for considerate reporting of their ordeal and respect for their privacy.

“As we continue to combat banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, the Kaduna State Government urges all our communities not to give comfort to criminals by dividing victims and inserting ethnoreligious narratives for the activities of ruthless miscreants.

“The state government calls for vigilance in all our communities and continued cooperation with the security agencies in this battle to secure our state and all who live in it”.

