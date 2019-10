The six girls and two members of Staff of Engravers Boarding School kakau daji in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State that were kidnapped early this month have been released.

A very close source from Kaduna State Government House disclosed this to newsmen.

It was earlier reported that suspected Kidnappers stormed Engravers Boarding school and whisked away the 6 school girls and 2 Staff to an unknown destination.

Details later:

vanguard