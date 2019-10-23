BREAKING: Serving Federal High Judge kidnap in Ondo

…N50m ransom demanded from wife

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo state has been abducted by suspected gunmen.

Vanguard gathered that the serving Judge was kidnapped with his driver on Tuesday at Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis, a border area between Ondo and Edo states.

He was said to be traveling to Abuja from Akure, the Ondo state capital on official assignment.

Lawyers in the high court gathered yesterday to discuss the abduction of the Judge when the news spread across the state.

A reliable source said that his abductors have opened a line of discussion with the wife and demanded N50m ransom.

Police image-maker, Femi Joseph could not be reached immediately for comment.

vanguard