Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Serving Federal High Judge kidnap in Ondo

On 12:32 pmIn Newsby

…N50m ransom demanded from wife

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo state has been abducted by suspected gunmen.

BREAKING: Serving Federal High Judge kidnap in Ondo

Vanguard gathered that the serving Judge was kidnapped with his driver on Tuesday at Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis, a border area between Ondo and Edo states.

He was said to be traveling to Abuja from Akure, the Ondo state capital on official assignment.

Lawyers in the high court gathered yesterday to discuss the abduction of the Judge when the news spread across the state.

A reliable source said that his abductors have opened a line of discussion with the wife and demanded N50m ransom.

Police image-maker, Femi Joseph could not be reached immediately for comment.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.