BREAKING: Police uncover another baby factory in Lagos

The Police in Lagos, have today, uncovered another baby factory in the Isolo area of Lagos State.

The State Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the factory was uncovered after about seven pregnant ladies escaped from there on Monday night.

According to Elkana, five of the girls hail from Imo State, one is from Abia, while the other is from Rivers State, Channels reports.

This comes just days after the force rescued 19 pregnant in the Ikotun area of the state.

