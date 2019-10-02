Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: P&ID $9.6bn award: FG appeals against UK court’s $200m deposit

On 5:43 pmIn Newsby

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Federal Government (FG) has appealed against last week’s order of the United Kingdom Commercial court asking it to deposit with it the sum of $200 million as a condition for the granting of the stay of execution of the $9.6 billion judgment in favour of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID).

P&ID
Alhaji Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who announced the decision at a news conference in Abuja, said however that the government had a good chance of winning the appeal to set aside the entire award granted in favour of the British Virgin Island firm over a controversial 2010 gas processing and supply contract, which he described as a scam.

ALSO READ: Nigeria@59: Drive out B/Haram, ISWAP, Trump tells Buhari

Mohammed said: “On the $200 million payment as a condition for the granting of the stay of execution, Nigeria has instructed its lawyers to seek the leave of the Court of Appeal to appeal against that payment”.

Details later…

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.