Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Federal Government (FG) has appealed against last week’s order of the United Kingdom Commercial court asking it to deposit with it the sum of $200 million as a condition for the granting of the stay of execution of the $9.6 billion judgment in favour of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID).

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who announced the decision at a news conference in Abuja, said however that the government had a good chance of winning the appeal to set aside the entire award granted in favour of the British Virgin Island firm over a controversial 2010 gas processing and supply contract, which he described as a scam.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed said: “On the $200 million payment as a condition for the granting of the stay of execution, Nigeria has instructed its lawyers to seek the leave of the Court of Appeal to appeal against that payment”.

Details later…

Vanguard