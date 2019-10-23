Breaking: Over 100 IS prisoners escape in Syria

Breaking News
The United States’ top envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey said that  more than 100 Islamic State prisoners have escaped since Turkey’s military operation began in north-eastern Syria two weeks ago.

Jeffrey on Wednesday said: “We would say the number is now over 100, We do not know where they are,’’

Jeffrey, who is the US special representative for Syria engagement and special envoy to the global coalition to defeat Islamic State.

He was speaking to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in a discussion on U.S policy on Syria.

U.S President, Donald Trump had tweeted just hours earlier about a big success on the Turkey/Syria Border.

“Captured ISIS prisoners secured,’’ he wrote.

He was due to make a statement on Syria from the White House. (NAN)

