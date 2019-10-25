By Nwafor Sunday

With its determination to finish up the remaining Boko Haram insurgents, Nigerian army has on Friday announced the launching of its armoured vehicle, named ‘EZUGWU MRAP’.

A statement by Abdulrasheed Ahmed, Capt, Coordinator Nigerian Army Operations Media, said that EZUGWU MRAP is the first indigenous Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle designed and built by Command Engineering Depot in collaboration with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.

About the vehicle

The 4×4 Armoured Vehicle is designed to carry out transportation in smooth and rough terrain. It has capability to assault with high volume of fire.

The primary armament includes a 12.7 mm Anti-Aircraft Gun and a 7.62 mm Light Machine Gun. It is good for counter-terrorism, maintenance of stability and also a perfect vehicle for urban warfare.

The vehicle is characterized by good protection performance, strong cross-country capability, high reliability, easy maintenance, and can operate in severe cold as well as sweltering desert areas.

It carries a crew of 12: commander, driver, two gunners and eight soldiers.

