Breaking: Moghalu resigns from YPP, canvasses for electoral reform

On 3:45 pm

By Nwafor Sunday

Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has on Monday resigned from Young Progressives Party, YPP. The presidential candidate of YPP in the February 23, presidential election, equally proposed for an electoral reform, noting that without electronic voting, Nigeria’s democracy would remain weak.

Professor Kingsley Moghalu

Disclosing this via his twitter handle @MoghaluKingsley, the renowned scholar opined that the country was close to its moment of reckoning, advising that “Electoral reform, voter education for an informed electorate, and constitutional restructuring are the real issues”, the country should deal with.

Read his full statement below:

“Without electoral reform which includes electronic voting, our democracy will remain weak. Let’s fix this before 2023. Please join our non-partisan movement http://tobuildanation.org Partisan politics won’t fix this problem. To this end, I’ve resigned my membership of @YPPNational.

Nigeria today is approaching its moment of reckoning. We need to focus on solving our problems at their root causes. Electoral reform, voter education for an informed electorate, and constitutional restructuring are the real issues. If we can agree on these, all else can follow.

“If we fix our elections /give our democracy real meaning, our youth will have no excuses not to vote, while they spend their money to vote on @BBNaija!

“Young people should lead the charge for electoral reform. With nearly 70% of Nigeria’s population, Nigeria’s future is young.”

Details later:

Vanguardngr.com

