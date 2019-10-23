Breaking: Many feared dead in multiple accident at Otedola Bridge, Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy occurred again at the notorious Otedola Bridge, Lagos, along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, in the early hours Wednesday, when many were feared dead in fatal multiple-accident.

According to an eyewitness, Remilekun Abiola, the accident involving five vehicles, occurred about 8 am during the early morning downpour at Otedola Bridge, out ward Lagos to Berger.

Though, the immediate and remote cause of the accident could not be ascertained at press time, but eyewitness attributed over speeding and sloppy nature of the road by Otedola Bridge, coupled with the heavy rainfall which affected visibility of motorists.

At press time, one of the victims, an unidentified male, has been confirmed dead by men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, who raced to the tragic scene.

There were different versions on the number of casualties. While eyewitnesses said many people died, LASEMA confirmed one person dead so far.

The injured victims have also been taken to various hospitals for treatment.

Other rescue team at the scene, include: Men of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command, Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Ciro’s, FRSC, among others.

The accident led to chaotic gridlock along the axis as motorists were trapped in the resultant traffic.

Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to make use of alternative routes.

“Anyone going out of Lagos should take either Otedola under bridge or go through Ogba-Ojodu-Berger axis to connect the Lagos Ibadan Expressway and move on their journey,” LASEMA source stated.

