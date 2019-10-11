Says no other time afterwards

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has warned President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers and the Heads of Departments and Agencies of government against failing to appear in good time before the National Assembly to defend their budget.

He said that only the month of October was available to conclude the annual rituals.

Lawan who spoke during the unveiling of the Legislative agenda for the House of Representatives in Abuja on Friday stated the National Assembly would not tolerate any unhealthy development that would stall the passage of 2020 budget by the end of the year.

He said that the return to the January to December fiscal year was sacrosanct and must not be distorted by the heads of the MDAs.

Lawan said: “We will work jointly together. Already the House has suspended plenary. The Senate will suspend plenary on Tuesday next week.

Let me say here that only the window of October is available for the MDAs to defend their budgets. Any minister that decides to travel will not have another opportunity. The National Assembly will do the right thing, work on the budget on and pass it.

“We will not allow anyone to frustrate our desire to pass the budget this year.

“It is our desire to ensure that Nigerians get the better infrastructure and social services.”

Buhari forwards 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP to Lawan’s Senate

THE Senate on Wednesday received the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework( MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper( FSP) documents from President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration.

Lawan said: “The documents were received on Wednesday morning and with this, preparation for the 2020 Appropriation Bill is in the top gear.”

Some of the highlights of the 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP documents released by the Federal Government last week, pegged the projected budget profile for 2020 at N8.7trillion , $55 oil price benchmark as against $60 used for the 2019 budget and 2..1 million barrels of oil production per day as against 2..3 million BPD approved for 2019.

